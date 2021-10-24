LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Nothing compares . Nothing’s close to this. I lost my husband and child. That was the worst thing imaginable,” shared Vanessa Bryant in a video-taped deposition by Zoom as part of her lawsuit against Los Angeles County.

The suit, which includes claims of negligence and emotional distress, amongst others, alleges that she suffered emotional distress after learning some first responders allegedly took and shared graphic images of Kobe’s body.

During the deposition, Bryant recounted the day her husband and daughter and seven others had died. The crash happened on January 29, 2020.

She testified that she learned of the crash from her family’s assistant and initially tried to charter a helicopter to Calabasas to the crash site to see if she could help.

However, she soon learned that no one would fly her due to the fog.

That’s when Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka drove her to the Malibu Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station where she waited for answers. She testified that met with Sheriff Alex Villanueva and pleaded with him to lock down the crash site.

Bryant testified that she told Villanueva: ” ‘If you can’t bring my husband and baby back, please make sure that no one takes photographs of them. Please secure the area.’ ‘And he said, ‘I will.’ ” She said she was then told that a tent had been placed above the crash site which similarly had no fly zone restrictions.

During her deposition, when asked whether there were any other stressors contributing to Bryant’s emotional distress, Bryant said in part, “Nothing compares.”

The County has demanded that Bryant undergo a mental evaluation as part of the lawsuit.

A hearing in the matter is scheduled for this week.