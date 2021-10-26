APPLE VALLEY (CBSLA) — A 42-year-old man has been arrested in the hit-and-run crash that killed Apple Valley High School football player Lawrence Andrews, police said Tuesday.
Chad Goodro, of Apple Valley, was identified Monday as the suspected driver in the Oct. 19 hit-and-run crash that killed 14-year-old Lawrence as he walked with his mother and brother near the James Woody Community Center.READ MORE: Chemical Spill At Major Jefferson Park Intersection Prompts Hazmat Callout
Goodro was arrested Monday on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing death. He was freed Tuesday morning after posting $50,000 bail.
Sheriff’s investigators did not give further details about Goodro’s arrest, or how he was identified as a suspect.READ MORE: Monday's Storm Broke Several Rainfall Records Across Southern California
The crash happened at 8:11 p.m. on Ottawa Road, between Navajo and Manhasset roads. Sara Andrews said she and her sons had seen the car before crossing the street, but believed they had time before it reached them. The car was believed to be driving as fast at 60 mph, and she says she just able to pull her younger son out of the way – but was too late to reach Lawrence.MORE NEWS: Fired USC Dean Marilyn Flynn Pleads Not Guilty In Corruption, Bribery Case Of LA City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas
The crash remains under investigation. Witnesses or anyone with information can contact Deputy R. Grissom or Deputy J. Malocco at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400.