APPLE VALLEY (CBSLA) — A 14-year-old boy is dead Wednesday after a hit-and-run crash near the James Woody Community Center in Apple Valley.
The crash happened at about 8:11 p.m. on Ottawa Road, between Navajo and Manhasset roads as the boy was apparently leaving a nearby baseball field.READ MORE: Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia Gives Support For Calif. Measure That Would Use Online Sports Gambling To Fund Homeless Services
Witnesses told police that a white or silver two-door coupe going east on Ottawa Road at over 60 mph hit the boy, who was reportedly in a crosswalk, then took off. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a Nissan 350Z or Infinity G35, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.READ MORE: At Least One Dead From Fatal Crash In West LA
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
Ottawa Road was shut down for about six hours while investigators combed the area for evidence and talked to witnesses.MORE NEWS: Norms Diner Anniversary Celebration Includes 72-Cent Breakfast Special, Hotcake Doughnut From Randy's Donuts
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information can contact Deputy R. Grissom or Deputy J. Malocco at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or sheriff’s dispatch at (760) 956-5001.