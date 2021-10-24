SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) – After the Alisal Fire destroyed a dozen homes earlier this month, residents near the burn area in Santa Barbara County are bracing for the pacific storm that is inching closer to Southern California.

Santa Barbara County issued an evacuation order on Sunday that runs through Monday for parts of the Alisal Fire burn area.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management is asking people in the canyon to leave before the rain falls for fear of mudslides.

Kelly Hubbard, the county’s OEM director tells CBSLA Reporter Jeff Nguyen that the roads that run along Refugio Road are singular. There’s only one way in, and only one way out.

“The canyons we are looking at … if they start flooding and they’re not passable … these residents will be on their own for multiple days until those roads either clear of the flooding or if there’s debris on the road such as mud or other debris form,” Hubbard said. … “We may not be able to get up those canyons to help them for a long time.”

An evacuation center has been set up at the SBCC Wake Center at the 300 block of N. Turnpike Road in Santa Barbara 93111.

“The earlier ahead of the storm you leave the safer you’re going to be because there will be less rainfall in the area,” Joshua Munsch of the American Red Cross said. “Less risk of debris flow while you’re on road. We saw what happened on the highways up north and we don’t wan to have that as a risk.”

Another reason for the evacuation order is to prevent what happened in 2018, when Montecito was hit by a deadly mudslide caused by heavy rain in the burn scars of the Thomas fire.

Authorities want people to plan ahead as the rain may knock out power and electricity in the county.

The order, which took effect at noon Sunday, includes the following areas in and around the Alisal Fire burn scar:

• West of Las Flores Canyon;

• East of Mariposa Reina;

• South of West Camino Cielo; and down to the ocean.