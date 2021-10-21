LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Sheriff’s deputies in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Thursday responded to a 911 call indicating that someone had been shot at the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set, according to a press release from the law enforcement agency.
The incident, according to sheriff’s officials, occurred on the set of a western film called “Rust” at about 1:50 p.m.
“One shooting victim, a 42 year old female, was transported via helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital. The sheriff’s office confirms she has succumbed to her injuries. The second victim, a 42 year old male, was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent’s hospital where he is receiving emergency care,” the press release stated.
Investigators said it appeared that the scene being filmed involved the use of a “prop firearm” that was discharged and they are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.