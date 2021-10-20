LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Fresh off a thrilling come from behind victory, sparked by Cody Bellinger’s game-tying three-run homer, the Dodgers will look to build off that momentum and even the National League Division Series in Game 4.

Taking the mound for Los Angeles will be left hander Julio Urías (20-3, 2.96 ERA). Urías, a NL Cy Young Award candidate, surrendered two runs in relief in Game 2, which the Braves ultimately went on to win thanks to Eddie Rosario’s walk-off hit.

In 10 innings pitched this postseason, Urías is 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts for the Dodgers. Prior to Game 2, the Dodgers have won each game that Urías has appeared in this postseason.

The Boys In Blue hope that will be the case on Wednesday when the only 20-game winner in the Major League Baseball during the regular season takes the mound.

San Gabriel native Jesse Chavez (3-2, 2.14 ERA) will serve as an opener for Atlanta. Right hander Huascar Ynoa was originally slated to start for the Braves.

But after experiencing right-shoulder discomfort while playing catch on Wednesday, Ynoa was scratched and removed form the Braves’ NLCS roster.

RHP Jesse Chavez will replace Huascar Ynoa in tonight's lineup.

After scoring four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 3, the Dodgers find themselves in position to even the series at 2-2.

Updated lineup: Betts RF

Seager SS

T. Turner 2B

Smith C

Lux CF

Turner 3B

Bellinger 1B

Taylor LF

Updated lineup: Betts RF
Seager SS
T. Turner 2B
Smith C
Lux CF
Turner 3B
Bellinger 1B
Taylor LF
Urías P

However, Los Angeles will more than likely need a solid performance out of Urías, to give the bullpen some relief after the team utilized nine pitchers in Game 3. Urías went 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 12 strikeouts in two starts against Atlanta during the regular season.

Ultimately, Bellinger’s homerun helped bail out an offense that is struggling to manufacture runs. Entering Game 4, the Dodgers are 4-for-23 with runners in scoring position in the NLCS.

Moreover, Game 4 on Wednesday will the 100th postseason game at Dodger Stadium, the second most at a venue after old Yankee Stadium.

Tonight the @Dodgers will play the 100th #postseason game at Dodger Stadium. That's the 2nd-most at a venue, only behind old Yankee Stadium (161 games).

First pitch is scheduled for 5:08 p.m.