LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves after being down three runs until the eighth inning.
The Dodgers scored first in the opening inning with a two-run homer from shortstop Corey SeagerREAD MORE: VA Provides Veterans Experiencing Homelessness With Showers, Meals At Mini Tent City
Both sides stayed silent until the top of the fourth inning.
The Braves responded with four runs in the fourth inning and one more in the fifth inning.
The Dodgers struggled to respond until the eighth when Cody Bellinger tied the game with a home run to right-center, bringing two runners, catcher Will Smith and pinch hitter Allen Pollock.READ MORE: Gov. Newsom Extends Drought Emergency Declaration Statewide
Los Angeles continued their barrage of runs through the eighth as Mookie Betts brought in the go-ahead run with double to right-center.
Pitcher Kenley Jansen struck out the side in the ninth earning him his first save of the playoffs.
The Dodgers will host Game 4 of the NLCS on Wednesday, Oct. 20, where the two teams will duke it out once again.
MORE NEWS: New Parking Structure Opens At LAX