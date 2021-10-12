SANTEE (CBSLA) — The UPS driver who was killed when a small plane crashed into his work truck was remembered as a man with a positive attitude who took pride in his work.
Steve Krueger was identified Tuesday by UPS, who said they would observe a moment of silence in his honor at 12:14 p.m.
“Those who knew Steve said he took pride in his work, and his positive attitude and joyful laugh made the hardest days a little lighter,” a statement from UPS said. “Steve was held in high regard and will be greatly missed.”
Krueger was inside his UPS delivery truck at about 12:14 p.m. when a twin-engine Cessna crashed into it and two homes in Santee, which is north of San Diego. The impact of the crash left the truck a charred shell, burned down two homes, and damaged 10 others.
Neighbors stunned by the sudden wreckage in their midst were even more disheartened to find that Krueger had been inside his truck when the plane crashed into it. They said he had become a friend during the lonely days of the pandemic.
"A really, really nice guy," one woman said.
Krueger had reportedly worked for UPS for 30 years and was getting ready to retire.