SANTEE (CBSLA/AP) — A small plane crashed into a suburban Southern California neighborhood on Monday, injuring at least two people and setting two homes ablaze, authorities said.
The crash happened shortly after noon in the city of Santee, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of downtown San Diego.
Two people received burn injuries, said Fire Chief John Garlow. He didn’t know their conditions or whether they were in the plane or on the ground.
One home was “well-involved” by flames and a second home also caught fire, Garlow said. A box truck, possibly a package delivery vehicle, also burned, he said.
Garlow said initial reports were that the plane was a twin-engine aircraft. He didn’t know where the flight originated or where the plane was haded.READ MORE: Dust Storms Shut Down Portions Of Routes 14, 138 In Lancaster
The crash happened about three blocks from Santana High School in the city of about 50,000 residents. The school said on Twitter that “all students are secure.”
“A twin-engine Cessna C340 crashed in a residential area in San Diego, Ca., around 12:14 p.m. local time today. We do not yet know how many people were on board,” The FAA said in a statement.
“The FAA will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents,” the agency said.MORE NEWS: Bear Spotted Wandering Through Pasadena Neighborhood
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)