LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The West Valley will be especially eager to ring in the new year, because Porto’s Bakery is planning to open its new Northridge location in January.

The wildly popular Cuban bakery announced its newest location would open at the former Sears Auto Center at the Northridge Fashion Center last April, but construction has taken longer than expected.

The Northridge was initially planned to open in December 2020, but those plans were derailed by the pandemic. So as the new bakery has been under construction, Porto’s has been a regular presence at the Northridge Farmer’s Market every Wednesday night to get to know its new neighbors.

Porto’s opened its first bakery in Glendale, then a second in Burbank. In recent years, the bakery has expanded rapidly to Downey, Buena Park, West Covina, and Anaheim. And while Angelenos had no problem driving over to Burbank or Glendale to get their potato ball or cheese roll fix, the Northridge location will be Porto’s first within the city of Los Angeles.

The bakery’s impending arrival will be the latest in a slew of changes to the Northridge Fashion Center, which has seen a Gold’s Gym and a Dick’s Sporting Goods move in recently to replace Sears after the retail giant went bankrupt and closed all its stores.