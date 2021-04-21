LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Porto’s famous potato balls, cheese rolls, and chocolate chip cookies are coming to Northridge.
Southern California's favorite Cuban bakery is getting ready to open at the former Sears Auto Center at the Northridge Fashion Center. To help amp up the excitement, Porto's announced Tuesday it would begin serving up their bestselling pastries at the Northridge Farmers Market, which happens every Wednesday in the mall's parking lot alongside Tampa Avenue.
The new bakery was initially slated to open in December 2020, but that was delayed by the pandemic. An opening date has not been announced, but the developer previously said they were hoping to get the building permits by the summer of 2020, and after nine months of construction, with a possible 2021 opening date.
According to the proposal submitted to the Northridge West Neighborhood Council, Porto’s newest location at 19467 West Nordhoff Street will be 24,150 square feet, with 2,700 square feet of outdoor patio space.
Porto's first opened in Glendale, then expanded to Burbank, Downey, Buena Park and West Covina. The Northridge bakery will be its first location in the city of Los Angeles.
The Northridge Fashion Center has been undergoing changes since Sears filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and shut down its retail locations. The defunct department store had anchored the mall’s south end, where a Gold’s Gym will soon open its doors.