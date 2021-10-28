PERRIS (CBSLA) — Inland Empire lottery players, check your tickets – there may be a new Powerball millionaire among you.
READ MORE: Encino Home Of ‘Real Housewives’ Star Dorit Kemsley Robbed
A ticket matching all five numbers in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing was sold at a Circle K, 19470 Brown St. in Perris. The ticket, which only lacked the Powerball number, is worth $102 million.READ MORE: Flight From New York's JFK To John Wayne Airport Diverts To Denver After Flight Attendant Attacked By Passenger
The Powerball numbers drawn Wednesday are 3, 6, 26, 35, 51, and the Powerball number was 17. No tickets were sold that matched all six numbers, so the estimated jackpot rolls over to $116 million for Saturday’s drawing.
Earlier this month, a nearly $700 million Powerball ticket was sold in Northern California’s Morro Bay. That winner has not yet come forward.MORE NEWS: Highway 1 In Big Sur Closed At Least A Week In Both Directions After Major Rockslide
Winners claiming a prize of more than $600 must complete a winner claim form and turn the winning ticket in to a lottery district office or by mail. California Lottery district officers are now open for walk-ins.