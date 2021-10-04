HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – The Orange County Health Care Agency Sunday issued a warning about the effects of oil exposure to people who venture onto the beaches or into the ocean waters following this weekend’s enormous oil spill.

The OCHCA reported that the anyone exposed to the oil could potentially have contaminants absorbed through their skin.

Even if you cannot see an oil sheen in the water, the dissolved contaminants may still be there, the agency said.

“The effects of oil spills on humans may be direct and indirect, depending on the type of contact with the oil spill,” OCHCA Health Officer Dr. Clayton Chau said in a statement.

“People may come in direct contact with oil and/or oil products while walking in a contaminated area (e.g., beach). An initial irritation will be obvious. Additionally, contaminants may be absorbed through the skin. Even when an oil sheen may not be visible, dispersed and dissolved oil contaminants may exist in the water.”

Nearly all beaches between the Huntington Beach Pier south to Laguna Beach have been closed because of the massive spill. People are asked to avoid swimming or surfing in the waters, and biking, walking or exercising on the beaches themselves.

Symptoms from excessive exposure to oil can include skin, eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches, dizziness, an upset stomach, vomiting, a cough or shortness of breath.

If you have any of these, seek medical attention immediately.

People were also advised not to eat any fish or shellfish caught along the O.C. coastline.

The 126,000-gallon spill, one of the largest oil spills in recent Southern California history, began Friday by an oil leak from an offshore oil rig about five miles off the coastline. By Sunday, it had made its way to the Huntington Beach coastline, claiming the lives of fish, birds and other ocean wildlife. One of the impacted areas included the Talbert Marshlands, a 25-acre wetland home to dozens of species of birds.