HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – People have been advised to avoid eating any fish or shellfish caught between Huntington Beach and Dana Point due to the massive oil spill over the weekend.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife reported Sunday night that all fishing is banned between Huntington Beach and Dana Point.
“The Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment has determined that a threat to public health is likely by fishing in the affected area or consuming fish or shellfish that may have been affected by the spill,” CDFW said in a news release.
The 126,000-gallon spill, one of the largest oil spills in recent Southern California history, began Friday with a pipeline leak from an offshore oil rig about five miles off the coastline. By Sunday the oil had made its way to the Huntington Beach coastline, claiming the lives of fish, birds and other ocean wildlife and creating what could potentially be an ecological disaster.
People are asked to avoid entering the water between the Huntington Beach Pier all the way south to Laguna Beach.