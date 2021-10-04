SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA) – Metrolink and Amtrak are resuming service Monday between Orange and San Diego counties after beach erosion in San Clemente forced a more than two-week emergency closure for repairs.
Metrolink and Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner services were both suspended on Sept. 16.
Metrolink reported Friday that there was a landslide south of the San Clemente Pier that caused the tracks “to become misaligned.” The agency said its crews placed 12,000 tons of boulders, known as riprap, alongside the track in order to stabilize the slope where the erosion had occurred.
Metrolink is resuming passenger service between its Laguan Nigueo/Mission Viejo station and its San Juan Capistrano, San Clemente and Oceanside stations. Metrolink said that there will be speed restrictions in place in the area of the track repairs that could cause delays.
Pacific Surfliner is also resuming service between its Irvine and Oceanside stations.