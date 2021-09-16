LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Metrolink and Amtrak have been forced to suspend service between Orange and San Diego counties for several weeks in order to conduct emergency repairs caused by beach erosion.
The two railroad companies announced Wednesday night that service was being immediately suspended in order to conduct emergency repairs on the track in San Clemente.READ MORE: LA County Sheriff's Employee Killed, Woman Hurt After Vintage Sports Car Careens Into Pole In Temple City
Both hope to reopen the stretch of track by Oct. 4.
According to the Orange County Register, crews are repairing an unstable cliff that has caused the tracks to shift.READ MORE: Man Stabbed To Death At Homeless Encampment Near Brentwood While Trying To Intervene In Domestic Dispute
“Between the sea, the sand and the earth, there has been some movement of the railroad tracks, we will be working to make sure they are safe for all rail traffic going through the corridor,” Metrolink spokesperson Paul Gonzales told the Register.
Metrolink service is being suspended to the San Juan Capistrano, San Clemente and Oceanside stations. Service will operate only as far south as the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo station. There will be no alternate bus service to San Juan Capistrano, San Clemente and Oceanside.MORE NEWS: Water Main Break Creates Muddy Mess On Hollywood Hills Street
Amtrak confirmed its Pacific Surfliner service will not be operating between the Irvine and Oceanside stations. However, it will be providing bus service between those two stations.