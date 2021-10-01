RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Michael Callahan, the man convicted of second-degree murder in the drunken driving crash that killed CHP Sgt. Steve Licon, has been sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison.
A jury found 39-year-old Callahan, of Winchester, guilty on Aug. 27 of second-degree murder in the death of Licon. The CHP sergeant had pulled a car over for speeding on April 6, 2019 and was standing next to his motorcycle on the right shoulder of Interstate 15 in Lake Elsinore when he was struck by a Toyota Corolla.
The Corolla hit both the sergeant and the CHP motorcycle, pinning both against the vehicle that Licon had pulled over. Callahan, who had a 2004 misdemeanor DUI conviction, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.
