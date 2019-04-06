LAKE ELSINORE (CBS:A) — A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was struck by a sedan on Interstate 15 just outside of Lake Elsinore Saturday afternoon.

The officer’s cycle appeared to be pinned between two vehicles.

The officer was airlifted to a hospital, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:26 p.m. on the southbound side of the freeway just north of Nichols Road, according to CHP.

Initial reports from the scene said that the driver of the black sedan was driving recklessly and struck the officer, who was on the right shoulder.

The extent of the officer’s injuries was not immediately clear, but an air ambulance landed on the freeway to transport the officer to a hospital, the CHP said.

The crash prompted authorities to shut down all southbound lanes, causing a seven-mile traffic jam as of 5:30 p.m., with some drivers reportedly using the shoulder to escape the congestion.

The CHP said motorists were being diverted off the freeway via the Lake Street exit.

By 6 p.m., one lane of the northbound side of the freeway was opened.