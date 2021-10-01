LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With only a couple games remaining in the regular season, Albert Pujols joins CBS2’s Jim Hill to discuss his MLB journey, the Dodgers’ World Series aspirations, and his potential retirement after the season.

Pujols started his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, winning three NL MVP awards and two world series titles in 11 seasons. In 2011, he moved out west signing a 10-year deal worth over $250 million with the Angels.

But after a rough start to the 2021 season, the final year of his contract, Pujols was designated for assignment and cleared waivers allowing the 41-year old to sign a one-year deal with the Dodgers.

“The Lord opened his door for me with another great opportunity to come here, to a great organization so thank God. I give credit to the Lord,” said Pujols. “I think for me just part of being around a great group of guys and just knowing that they have the same attitude that I have and it’s about winning.”

The 10-time all star has managed to exceed expectations since joining the Dodgers. Pujols has a .254 batting average with 12 home runs and 38 runs batted in with the Boys in Blue.

Pujols spoke about the team chemistry of the defending champions and how he was able to fit right in after joining mid-season.

“They had it and I just came in and [became a] part of it,” said Pujols. “I think at the end of the day, you play this game for so long and accomplish a lot of great things, but I think the beautiful thing is the memories.”

With the regular season winding down, Pujols has given the Dodgers a needed boost in the lineup. In early September he made his return to St. Louis hitting a home run in the Dodgers 7-2 victory over the Cardinals. That gave him his 679th career home run, the fifth most all-time, now just 27 shy of tying Alex Rodriguez in fourth with 696 home runs.

“The atmosphere of the fans and people that love you,” said Pujols. “People who saw you come as a little boy and now as a grown man, you know that means a lot.”

The Dodgers (103-56) remain just two games behind the San Francisco Giants for first place in the NL West as both teams began their final regular series on Friday night.,

“I’ve had a lot of great times over the last three and a half months. Whether this is my last year or not, I think I’m enjoying it, having fun,” said Pujols. “At the end of the day, hopefully we get to raise the championship trophy because that’s what we play for.”

There has been much speculation that this could be Pujols’ final year of his career after rumors circulated that he will retire after this season. However, Pujols remains adamant that no decision has been made or will be made until after the season.

“I feel like I still have a lot of game that I can give, but I think it’s something that I will say after the season. This game has never been about me, it’s about the jersey that I represent, and I think I respect that, I honor that,” said Pujols. “I’ve been playing this game since when I was five years old, so almost 36 years. I will have to sit down and talk to my family and my kids. My focus right now is to try to help this organization win a championship trophy like they did last year.”

Pujols has given plenty to baseball and the world of sports, but he has also dedicated his time to helping out the community through the Pujols Family Foundation.

“God has given all the gift, the talent, the ability to be able to help others. Having a daughter with down syndrome, it was easy for me to choose that path. It doesn’t matter whether you are a professional baseball player or basketball player or you work in an office. Find your passion, find something to do in the passion, to get involved with a foundation that you love,” said Pujols. “When you do find a passion in that love, it’s insane the memories that you create.”