ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The Angels are parting ways with slugger Albert Pujols, saying they have designated him for assignment.
Pujols was in the final year of his 10-year, $253 million contract.
The team’s owner Artie Moreno said that the Angels organization proudly signed Pujols in 2011 and are honored that he has worn an Angels jersey for nearly half of his Hall of Fame career.
The #Angels announced today that the Club has designated Albert Pujols for assignment. pic.twitter.com/SCRz78kXcf
“Albert Pujols’ historical accomplishments, both on and off the field, serve as an inspiration to athletes everywhere and his actions define what it means to be a true Superstar,” Moreno said in a statement.