LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Mona Rodriguez, the 18-year-old mother who was shot in the head by a school safety officer outside Millikan High School in Long Beach, has donated organs to five people, according to her family’s attorney.

Before the operation, doctors and nurses celebrated Rodriguez as a hero, standing in the hallway of Long Beach Memorial Care Hospital as she was taken to the operating room. Her favorite song, “Letter To My Son” by Skeezy, was played on repeat during the operation, attorney Luis Carillo said in a statement.

“Yesterday Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez gave a heart, a liver, lungs, and two kidneys to save the lives of 5 people,” his statement said. She stopped breathing at 5:14 p.m.

The young mother was shot by a Long Beach Unified School District safety officer on Sept. 27 after getting into a fight with a 15-year-old girl in the area of Palo Verde Avenue and East Spring Street, near Millikan High School. Officer Eddie Gonzalez tried to break up the fight, then opened fire at the fleeing car that Rodriguez jumped into.

Rodriguez, who had not been a student at the school, was shot in the head.

The shooting is under investigation by the Long Beach Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Gonzalez, who was hired by the district in January of this year, has been placed on leave.

Rodriguez’s family is calling for charges to be filed against Gonzalez.

“We want justice for my sister. We want the killer to go to jail. We want a prosecution to occur. And we want my sister to rest in peace, knowing that her killer is behind bars,” her brother Iran Rodriguez said at a Tuesday news conference.

A Gofundme has been set up to help the family with Rodriguez’s funeral costs and to care for her 5-month-old son.