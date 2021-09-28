LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Enrollment is down sharply at schools within the Los Angeles Unified School District.

The district enrolled 439,013 students in preschool through 12th grade this fall, a 6% decline from the 466,229 enrolled last year at this time, according to the Los Angeles Times.

However, it appears this year’s enrollment decline appears to be part of an ongoing trend. According to the district, the majority of LAUSD’s schools were under enrolled by 84% and 79% in 2018-19 and 2019-20, respectively.

Enrollment is down almost 3% in public schools across the state, according to the California Department of Education. Public school enrollment has been on a downward trend for years, leading to school closures in smaller districts like Pasadena. Enrollment in California schools is projected to fall nearly 7% by 2027-28.

However, this year’s drop in enrollment may have been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. More parents have opted for homeschool, enrolled their children in private schools, or moved out of state for less expensive housing and being able to work remotely.