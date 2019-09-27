PASADENA (CBSLA) – Amid declining enrollment numbers, the Pasadena Unified School Board voted Thursday to close three elementary schools at the end of the school year.

The board voted by a narrow 4-3 margin to close Franklin, Jefferson and Roosevelt elementary schools, according to the Pasadena Star-News.

For the 2020-21 academic year, Franklin students will be asked to move to Altadena Elementary, Jefferson students will be moved to Longfellow Elementary, and Roosevelt students will be asked to transfer to Madison Elementary.

In a letter posted Tuesday, PUSD Superintendent Dr. David Verdugo said the proposal was spurred by lower enrollment and budgetary issues.

“To deepen student access to PUSD’s academic programs while facing head on the challenges of lower enrollment and long-term fiscal stability, this week the Board of Education’s Master Plan/Boundary Subcommittee, with the support of the Superintendent’s Executive Leadership Team, will present recommendations to concentrate our resources in fewer schools,” Verdugo wrote.