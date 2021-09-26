HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — The U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach was wrapping up, but it was a chaotic day Saturday when a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting.
The incident unfolded south of the pier as the competition was winding down just around 3:15 p.m. Saturday. It was then that officers responded to a call of a man with a gun.READ MORE: Marvel Suing To Keep Rights To 'Avengers' Characters From Copyright Termination
When they arrived, they made several attempts for the man to comply. When he didn’t, they shot him. Cellphone video captured that moment, with people heard in the background yelling. The man died.
“We’re about to head to surfing and that’s when we heard like three gunshots, but we thought it was firecrackers,” said June H., one witness. “People turned around and half of the people thought it was a show for some reason.”READ MORE: Funeral Service To Be Held In Covina Hills For Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola Who Was Killed In Afghanistan
“We didn’t realize what they were doing,” said David Fray, another witness. “It didn’t sound like gunshots for some reason.”
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department has taken over the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.MORE NEWS: Mother, 2-Year-Old Son Fall To Their Deaths At Petco Park In San Diego
The U.S. Open of Surfing is expected to wrap up its final day of surfing Sunday.