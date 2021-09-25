CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Downtown Huntington Beach, Huntington Beach Police Department, Huntington City Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – The Huntington Beach Police Department confirmed an officer involved shooting Saturday at Huntington City Beach.

According to a tweet by the department, the incident occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m., and that there is not currently any threat to public safety.

A public information officer with HBPD reported that one male individual was shot and transported to a hospital in unknown condition. Officials did not say why the man was shot by an officer.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

