HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – The Huntington Beach Police Department confirmed an officer involved shooting Saturday at Huntington City Beach.
According to a tweet by the department, the incident occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m., and that there is not currently any threat to public safety.READ MORE: Bomb Threat At Monrovia Gold Line Metro Platform, Police Ask People To Avoid Area
A public information officer with HBPD reported that one male individual was shot and transported to a hospital in unknown condition. Officials did not say why the man was shot by an officer.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.READ MORE: LA County Health Says Daily COVID-19 Infection Rates Showing Slight Decrease
We can confirm an officer involved shooting did occur at Huntington City Beach at approximately 3:15pm. There is no current public safety threat. More details will be released as they become available.
— Huntington Beach PD (@HBPoliceDept) September 25, 2021MORE NEWS: 3 Of The 4 People Shot At Willowbrook/Rosa Park Metro Station Friday Remain Hospitalized