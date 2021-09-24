LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass is planning to run for mayor of Los Angeles, according to reports Friday.
Several sources told both Politico and the Los Angeles Times Friday that Bass is planning a mayoral run in the 2022 election.
A Politico reporter also allegedly overheard the 67-year-old Congresswoman say, “I’m going to officially announce a run for mayor,” while talking on the phone in the House chamber.
If she does indeed run, she will enter a crowded field that includes L.A. City Councilmembers Kevin de Leon and Joe Buscaino, L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer and Central City Association of L.A. President and CEO Jessica Lall.
L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez is also reportedly considering entering the race.
If elected, Bass would be L.A.’s first female mayor and only the second Black mayor, after Mayor Tom Bradley, who led the city from 1973 to 1993.
Bass who has served in Congress since 2011, represents California’s 37th congressional district, which includes L.A. neighborhoods west and southwest of downtown such as Westwood, Century City, Leimert Park and Mid-City, along with the cities of Culver City and Inglewood.
During the 2020 presidential election, she was vetted by then presidential candidate Joe Biden to potentially be his vice presidential running mate.
When then-Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris was selected for that post, many political experts considered Bass as a leading candidate to fill Harris’ seat. Gov. Gavin Newsom instead went with then-Calif. Secretary of State Alex Padilla.
Current L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti is termed out from running again in 2022, and is expected to leave office early pending the U.S. Senate’s confirmation of his appointment as ambassador to India.
