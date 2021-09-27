LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rep. Karen Bass made it official Monday – she’s running for mayor of Los Angeles.
“With my whole heart, I’m ready. Let’s do this – together. I’m running for mayor,” Bass said in a tweet, just a few days after reports surfaced that she was planning to run. Her campaign website also went live Monday morning to recruit volunteers, endorsements, and supporters.READ MORE: R. Kelly Found Guilty Of All Counts In Sex Trafficking, Racketeering Trial
Bass, 67, is running to replace Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is taking an ambassadorship to India. Garcetti’s decision to take the post would make him the first LA mayor to voluntarily leave office before the end of his term in more than a century.
The LA native is a trailblazing veteran lawmaker, having spent time in California’s State Assembly and serving as the state’s Speaker in 2008 – the first-ever African American woman in the country to serve in that capacity. She was elected to her sixth term in Congress last November.
During the 2020 presidential election, she was considered and vetted to be Joe Biden’s running mate, a role that eventually went to former California Senator Kamala Harris.
If elected, Bass would be the city's first female mayor, and only the second Black mayor, after Tom Bradley. She's the latest candidate to throw her hat in the LA mayor's race, which has a field including LA City councilmen Kevin de Leon and Joe Buscaino, LA City Attorney Mike Feuer, former Metro board member Mel Wilson, and Central City Association of LA President and CEO Jessica Lall.