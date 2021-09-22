LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Court papers were filed Wednesday requesting the process of ending Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship to begin.

Spears and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, once again demanded that her father be removed as conservator, requesting a hearing next week with the intention of having Jaime Spears be suspended and removed from his roll overseeing Spears’ financial affairs.

Jamie Spears has previously filed papers requesting final financial accountings of the state before he will step down as conservator. However, Rosengart insisted that her father was trying to “extort” about $2 million from Spears.

Earlier this month, Jaime Spears filed court documents supporting his daughter’s efforts to have the conservatorship ended.

“As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter,” Jamie Spears’ court papers stated. “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

Rosengart supported the call for an end to the conservatorship in documents filed on Wednesday.

“Although Ms. Spears rejects her father’s recounting of history and maintains that the termination petition (filed by Jamie Spears) was motivated by Mr. Spears’ apparent self-interest, she fully consents to the relief sought in the termination petition and pleas for such relief expeditiously,” according to the court papers.

Rosengart stressed the importance of the court quickly ruling on “the immediate and necessary suspension of Mr. Spears by no later than Sept. 29,” the date of next week’s hearing.

In renewing his call for immediate removal or suspension of Jamie Spears, Rosengart said the singer’s recent engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari is a new reason the move needs to be made quickly.

Jamie Spears continues to defend his role as conservator of his daughter’s estate and insists that his actions as conservator were done with Britney Spears’ best interests in mind.

According to his court papers, Jamie Spears lifted the estate out of extensive debt and managed to raise its value to “well over $60 million.”

During an emotional court hearing in June, the singer requested to end the conservatorship while accusing virtually everyone involved of abusive behavior.