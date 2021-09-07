LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears has reportedly filed a petition to step down as the conservator of his daughter’s estate.
Jamie Spears has been in charge of his daughter's affairs for the last 13 years and has resisted efforts to have him suspended or removed from the post.
In court papers obtained by CNN, his attorney, Vivian Thoreen, said that the circumstances have changed and that reasons for creating the conservatorship may "no longer exist" and that if Britney wants to handle her own life, she should get the chance to.
The filing comes just weeks before a Sept. 29 court hearing.
