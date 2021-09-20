ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) – A man has been arrested in a series of violent attacks on women which have occurred on trails near an Aliso Viejo park dating back to January of 2020.
The suspect was identified by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in a news conference early Monday afternoon as 51-year-old Robert Daniel Yucas of Riverside.
A Sept. 9 anonymous tip out of San Diego County led to the suspect’s arrest.
Yucas is a military veteran, who served in the Army and Army Reserves. He currently works as a commercial cargo airline pilot. Investigators believe he may have more prior victims.
Yucas was taken into custody in Anchorage, Alaska, where he had flown for work. He is awaiting extradition back to Orange County.
Yucas lived in Aliso Viejo from 2017 to 2019. Investigators believe he may have many prior victims.
The three sexual assaults occurred in the area of Woodfield Park. The first such attack took place on Jan. 20, 2020, on a nearby trail. A skateboarder was dragged and beaten, but was able to escape.
In April 2020, a security camera captured a man posing as a runner on a trail seconds before he grabbed a woman and dragged her kicking and screaming into nearby bushes. Authorities said she was sexually assaulted.
On Aug. 28, 2021, a third such attack occurred. The victim was put in a choke hold and dragged into nearby brush. The suspect then attempted to sexually assault her.
All three crimes produced a small DNA sample that had initially turned up inconclusive. Multiple sketches of the suspect were also released.
