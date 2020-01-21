Comments
ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a man who assaulted a 22-year-old woman and then dragged her into some bushes while she was skateboarding in an Aliso Viejo park Monday night.
ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a man who assaulted a 22-year-old woman and then dragged her into some bushes while she was skateboarding in an Aliso Viejo park Monday night.
The victim was skateboarding in Woodfield Park at around 6 p.m. when the suspect attacked her, threw her on the ground and dragged her into nearby bushes while she screamed and tried to fight him off, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department reports.
The suspect then ran away.
A sketch of the man has been released. It’s unclear if there was any surveillance video of the incident or the suspect.
He was described as a light-skinned black or Hispanic man in his 40s, about 6 feet tall with a medium build and dark hair. He was wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt and possibly shorts.
Anyone with information on the attack should call detectives at 714-647-7419.