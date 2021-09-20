RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to a daylight shooting in Riverside in which a man was shot and killed while in a car with a baby.
The shooting was reported just after 11:25 a.m. near the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Tyler Street.
Riverside police officers responded and located a man who had been shot multiple times. A baby was also found in the car, but was not hurt.
The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released.
The shooter or shooters fled and remained at large as of Monday. No suspect description was immediately available.
There was no word on a motive.