RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a 21-year-old man who had been driving with a baby in the car in Riverside.

Freddy Cebrero, 27, and 23-year-old Francisco Rodriguez, both of Riverside, have been arrested in the fatal shooting of Damian Preciado. Preciado was found shot just before 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2021 in the area of Tyler Street and Arlington, in the Arlanza neighborhood of Riverside, according to police.

Preciado was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The baby that had been in the car was not injured.

Police say their investigation identified Cebrero and Rodriguez as the suspects in the drive-by shooting. Cebrero was arrested in Yucca Valley on Dec. 28, 2021, while Rodriguez was found and arrested near Van Buren Boulevard and Philbin Avenue in Riverside on Jan. 11. Both men face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and weapons violations, and are being held without bail. Rodriguez is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, while Cebrero’s next court date is set for Feb. 8.

A motive for the shooting was not known.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and police say no further details will be released at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting or the arrests can contact Detective Dan Mercadefe at (951) 353-7103 or Detective Brett Stennett at (951) 353-7213. They can also be contacted via email at DMercadefe@RiversideCA.gov or BStennett@RiversideCA.gov.