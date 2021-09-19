RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances that led to a daylight shooting in Riverside that left one man injured.
The shooting was reported just after 11:25 a.m. near the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Tyler Street.
It was there that officers responded and located a male victim who had been shot multiple times.
He was taken to the hospital. His current condition was unknown.
The suspected assailants may have fled in a vehicle. A suspect description, nor suspect vehicle description, were not immediately available.
The incident remains under investigation.