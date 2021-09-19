CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Los Angeles News

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances that led to a daylight shooting in Riverside that left one man injured.

The shooting was reported just after 11:25 a.m. near the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Tyler Street.

READ MORE: How To Watch The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards

It was there that officers responded and located a male victim who had been shot multiple times.

READ MORE: Emmys Vow A Good Time After Bleak Year; 'Crown' May Rule

He was taken to the hospital. His current condition was unknown.

The suspected assailants may have fled in a vehicle. A suspect description, nor suspect vehicle description, were not immediately available.

MORE NEWS: Military Plane Crashes In Residential Area In Lake Worth, Texas; 3 Injured, Up To 6 Homes Hit

The incident remains under investigation.