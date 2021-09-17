FOOTHILL RANCH (CBSLA) — Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park has been closed again due to a number of mountain lion sightings in the area.
The park is just north of the 241 Toll Road and straddles the communities of Foothill Ranch and Lake Forest. Officials say the park will remain closed until further notice.
"Repeated sightings of multiple mountain lions have been reported in the park," officials said, adding the park rangers are investigating the sightings with the help of state Fish and Wildlife and the UC Davis Wildlife Health Center.
Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park is the same park where a mountain lion grabbed a 3-year-old boy by the neck in January of last year. The boy was saved by his father, who threw a backpack to distract the animal.
The mountain lion was killed due to the threat to public safety.
The park was also shut down in June of last year due to mountain lion activity.