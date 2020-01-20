Comments
LAKE FOREST (CBSLA) — A young child has been attacked by a mountain lion, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
The attack happened in Whiting Ranch Park in Lake Forest shortly after 4 p.m.
The child’s condition was not immediately known.
Authorities said they believe the mountain lion was holed up in a tree in the park. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was headed to the park to capture the mountain lion.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department was assisting with the park evacuation.
This is a breaking story.