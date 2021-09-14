SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) – Tuesday is the final day for California voters to return their vote-by-mail ballots or cast ballots at voting centers in the gubernatorial recall election.
The recall ballot contains only two questions: should Gov. Gavin Newsom be recalled — removed — from office, and if so, which of the 46 candidates on the ballot or seven write-in candidates should replace him?READ MORE: Polls Close In California Recall Election
If 50% or more voters respond “no” to the first question, Newsom will remain in office, and the results of the second question will be irrelevant.
If more than 50% of people vote “yes” on the first question, Newsom will be removed from office and replaced with the candidate who receives the most votes in the second question on the ballot.READ MORE: Orange County Voter Turnout For Recall Election Estimated At 46% By Mid-Afternoon, With Long Lines Well Into Evening
“This recall is a referendum on Gavin Newsom’s failure,” said former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who is among the Republicans seeking to replace Newsom. “That’s why so many Californians not only signed the recall petition, but that’s why Californians in all parts of the state, all party registrations, are ready for a change at the top.”
Newsom on Monday morning again took to social media to urge voters to reject the recall, writing, “Tomorrow CA has the power to stand up for progress. For science. For women’s rights. For immigrant rights. For commonsense gun safety. Tomorrow we can show the rest of the nation that we won’t let Republicans drag our state backwards. Make sure your voice is heard.”MORE NEWS: Waves At The Wedge In Newport Beach Expected To Reach 15 Feet
President Joe Biden urged voters Monday night to reject the recall, citing Newsom’s record on the coronavirus pandemic, women’s rights, climate change and minimum wage.