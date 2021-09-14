LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Polls officially closed in California at 8 p.m. Tuesday, where voters cast ballots on whether or not to recall Governor Gavin Newsom. Voters were asked to decide if they want to cut his term short and if yes, they could choose one of the 46 contenders challenging him.
As of Monday, 9 million ballots had been cast, including 8.7 million by mail — about two-thirds of the number the day before Election Day 2020.READ MORE: Orange County Voter Turnout For Recall Election Estimated At 46% By Mid-Afternoon, With Long Lines Well Into Evening
Early ballots have broken 52% Democratic and 25% Republican in terms of party registration, according to elections data firm L2 — this early Democratic advantage is very much in line with expectations, given that Republicans are more likely to turn out on Election Day.READ MORE: Waves At The Wedge In Newport Beach Expected To Reach 15 Feet
While polls in the summer indicated a close race, a Berkeley IGS poll released Friday showed the “no” vote to keep Newsom as governor leading the “yes” vote to remove him 60.1% to 38.5% among likely voters. Newsom’s team is confident he’ll prevail in the recall attempt, and privately, Republican campaigns in the state concede their internal polling indicates the recall will fail.
On Monday, President Biden visited the state to tour wildfire damage with Newsom and then campaign with him.MORE NEWS: Larry Elder, Top GOP Recall Candidate, Campaigned On Laundry List Of Grievances Against Governor Newsom
Ballots were mailed to voters in mid-August. Voters could either mail their ballot or drop it off in-person to a secure ballot dropbox, to a voting location, or to their county elections office by 8 p.m. local time on September 14. One or more early voting locations will be available in all counties for at least four days beginning the Saturday before September 14, and polls will be open throughout the state from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on September 14, according to the California Secretary of State.