LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The number of COVID-19 patients in Los Angeles County hospitals dropped for the tenth straight day Thursday as the region continues to contend with the highly-contagious Delta variant.
According to the latest state numbers, there were 1,368 COVID-19 patients in hospitals in L.A. County Thursday, down from 1,385 the day before.
Of those, 404 were in intensive care units, down from 417 a day earlier.
The L.A. County Public Health Department reported Thursday that hospitalizations have dropped by 288 in the past week.
L.A. County also reported 2,218 new coronavirus cases and 49 deaths Thursday.
The rolling average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 3.4% as of Thursday, up from 3.3% Wednesday.
According to L.A. County figures, roughly 56% of the county’s 10.3 million residents, including those who are ineligible because they are under 12 years old, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Also Thursday, the L.A. Unified School District Board of Education voted to require all eligible students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to come onto school campuses. LAUSD, the second largest school district in the nation, has over 600,000 students.
