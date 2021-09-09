SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – In his strongest push yet to contain the latest surge of COVID-19, President Joe Biden announced new vaccine rules that include requiring all businesses with 100 or more employees to mandate either vaccines or weekly testing.
"We're going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated coworkers," said President Joe Biden. "We need to do more. This is not about freedom or personal choice. It's about protecting yourself and those around you. The people you work with, the people you care about."
President Biden said the Department of Labor is now developing the emergency rule, which will impact over 80 million workers.
“Some of the biggest companies are already requiring this. United Airlines, Disney, Tyson Foods and even Fox News,” said Biden.
Many in Santa Clarita Thursday reacted to the president's announcement as they were leaving work.
“I think it’s kind of ridiculous,” said Jacob Dorazio, who was against the mandate. “I think all these steps that they’re doing is really unnecessary.”
But Noelia Orozco, who does quality control on industrial parts, said she’s thankful for the new mandate.
"I am fully vaccinated," said Orozco. "They haven't required all the employees to be vaccinated, but I believe that will be a great thing to do from the company."
Biden said companies that fail to comply could face fines of $14,000 per violation.