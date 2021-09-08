LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — No wallet? No problem. A Whole Foods store will open in Sherman Oaks next year with Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology.
The Sherman Oaks location, 12905 Riverside Drive, will be just one of two Whole Foods stores that will feature the technology and allow customers the option to skip the checkout line.READ MORE: What3Words App Connects LAFD To People In Need Of Help Faster
Here’s how it works: Each cart is linked to a customer’s Amazon account. So as shoppers add items to their basket, each item is scanned as it goes in. The total is deducted from the customer’s Amazon account when they leave the store.READ MORE: Mother's Death In Sylmar Home Possibly Linked To Hollywood Pursuit, Police Say
Customers will still be able to use a self-checkout lane or pay for their purchases at a customer service booth with Whole Foods team members.MORE NEWS: Private Burbank School Requiring Vaccinations For All Students, Teachers
Whole Foods was acquired in 2017 by Amazon, which has steadily been folding the grocery store chain into its fold. Amazon customers can get discounts when they shop at Whole Foods, which are also a pickup option for online purchases.