LOS ANGELES (CNN Money) – Beginning Wednesday, Amazon Prime members in California will be able to save extra money while shopping at Whole Foods.

The grocery chain expanded its Prime-exclusive discounts to 10 new states this week. The perks program includes an extra 10 percent off sale items and rotating deals for members of Amazon’s $119-a-year Prime membership.

Amazon introduced the discount program at Whole Foods in May, nearly a year after Amazon bought the upscale grocery chain for $13.7 billion. To get the discounts, shoppers must scan a code on the Whole Foods app or use their mobile numbers at checkout.

Amazon plans to deploy the discounts to all of its U.S. stores this summer. It’s also the newest perk for Prime members at Whole Foods, which includes free two-hour delivery in some cities and 5 percent back on purchases when using the Amazon Prime Visa card.

Along with California, Whole Foods’ Prime discount program is now available in:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri (Kansas City only)

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Oregon

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Washington

