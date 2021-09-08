LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police released a composite sketch and a security image of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian in Sylmar, then pulled into a gas station to dislodge him before taking off.
The crash happened overnight on Aug. 16 at Foothill Boulevard and Hubbard Street. A pedestrian, identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office as 66-year-old Anthony Hurd, was struck as he crossed Foothill Boulevard mid-block.
According to the LAPD, the driver of the silver sedan that hit Hurd was still dragging him when pulled into the driveway of a nearby gas station, then backed up in order to dislodge the pedestrian. He was last seen driving away southbound on Foothill Boulevard.
Investigators on Wednesday released a composite sketch of the hit-and-run driver. He was described as a Hispanic man with combed back black hair, about 5-foot-5 and 20 to 25 years old. Police also released a hazy image from a security camera and identified the vehicle as a 2011-2017 gray or silver four-door Kia Rio, which may be missing vehicle parts because they were left at the scene and have damage to its front end.
A reward of up to $50,000 is available for information leading to the arrest of the driver in this hit-and-run, or others in the city of Los Angeles.
Anyone with information about this crash can contact Valley Traffic Division Officer Garibay at (818) 644-8033.