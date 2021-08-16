LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A fatal hit-and-run crash is under investigation Monday in the Sylmar area.
The crash happened at about 12:45 a.m. at Foothill Boulevard near Hubbard Street, where a man in his 50s was struck and killed by a gray sedan.
The driver was seen pulling into the gas station after the crash to remove the man from under the car, according to police, then drove off.
The man may have been homeless. His name has not been released.
A reward is available for information leading to the arrest of hit-and-run suspects in the city of Los Angeles.