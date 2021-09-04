SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) – The U.S. Navy has declared the five missing crew members of an MH-60S helicopter crash deceased, officials said. Saturday, search and rescue efforts shifted to recovery operations.
The Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 was conducting routine flight operations from USS Abraham Lincoln when it crashed into the sea approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego Tuesday.
The transition to recovery operations comes after more than 72 hours of coordinated rescue efforts, which included 34 search and rescue flights, and five search helicopters.
The identities of the Sailors are being withheld pending notification of their families.
The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy aided in the effort. An investigation into the incident is underway.