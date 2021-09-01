SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) – One military member has been rescued and five are unaccounted for after an MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego.
It happened at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to military officials.
Officials confirmed that one crew member has been located, though a condition was not reported. Five crew members are still unaccounted for as of 10:44 p.m.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets, according to military officials.