LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Long Beach man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened during a fight that erupted in the middle of a vaccine protest in Downtown LA last month.
Eric Cohen, 30, was arrested Wednesday and booked on suspicion of attempted murder. The LAPD says multiple search warrants were served in Los Angeles and Orange counties in connection with the stabbing that happened on Aug. 14.
An anti-vaccination protest that took place in front of Los Angeles City Hall that day was met by counter-protestors who ended up clashing down the block. One man was stabbed, but he has since been treated and released.
The investigation into the stabbing and melee continues. Anyone with information about Cohen may contact LAPD Major Crimes Detective Meesri at (213) 486-7362.