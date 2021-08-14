DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One man was stabbed during dueling demonstrations in downtown Los Angeles Saturday over the issue of mandatory vaccinations against the coronavirus.
Police said a fight broke out in front of City Hall, where one group was protesting what organizers referred to as "medical tyranny" and another group held a counter-protest called "no safe space for fascists."
In a tweet, the police department said, “LAPD is monitoring a protest at the south lawn of the LA City Hall. We are on scene to maintain order after a fight broke out. We are aware of 1 male that was stabbed & is being treated by LAFD. No arrests have been made but investigation is on going.”
LAPD is monitoring a protest at the south lawn of the LA City Hall. We are on scene to maintain order after a fight broke out. We are aware of 1 male that was stabbed & is being treated by LAFD. No arrests have been made but investigation is on going. pic.twitter.com/0UwCgN55mJ

— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 14, 2021
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 14, 2021
