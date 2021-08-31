LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rajon Rondo is coming back, back to Cali.
The Los Angeles Lakers announced Tuesday that the 35-year-old point guard will don purple and gold again after stints with the Atlanta Hawks, the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Memphis Grizzlies. Rondo was part of the Lakers squad that won the NBA Championships in 2020.
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 31, 2021
The Lakers did not release terms of the deal. But according to reports, Rondo signed a 1-year, $2.6 million deal.
Rondo won't be the first player to come back to the Lakers this coming season after some time away with other teams. Dwight Howard also re-signed with the Lakers earlier this month, marking his third stint in purple and gold.
The Lakers have also recently acquired Long Beach native and UCLA basketball star Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, who most recently spent the past two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.