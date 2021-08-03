LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Lakers will sign free-agent forward Carmelo Anthony to a one-year deal, his manager told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Free agent F Carmelo Anthony has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, his manager Bay Frazier tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021
According to CBS Sports, the deal will presumably be for the veteran's minimum, the same amount he has played for over the past two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.
The signing represents a career-long goal for Anthony and his close friend LeBron James who have played together for Team USA.