CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Carmelo Anthony, KCAL 9, L.A. Lakers, Lakers, LeBron James

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Lakers will sign free-agent forward Carmelo Anthony to a one-year deal, his manager told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to CBS Sports, the deal will presumably be for the veteran’s minimum, the same amount he has played for over the past two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

MORE NEWS: Homeless Encampment Cleanup Underway In Azusa Riverbed

The signing represents a career-long goal for Anthony and his close friend LeBron James who have played together for Team USA.